Viyash Scientific rises after subsidiary inks Rs 188-crore deal to acquire Italy's BioForLife

Viyash Scientific rose 1.59% to Rs 259.20 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Alivira Animal Health, has inked a binding agreement to acquire a 100% stake in BioForLife Italia S.r.l. (BFL), a leading pet care company based in Milan, Italy.

The acquisition, valued at approximately Rs 188 crore in cash, is expected to be completed in the second quarter of FY27. The transaction marks a significant step in Viyash Scientific's strategy to capitalize on the rapidly growing global companion animal health generics market. It is expected to strengthen Alivira's position in the European pet care sector and expand its global companion animal health business.

According to the company, Italy ranks among the five largest animal health markets in Europe, with companion animal care emerging as the fastest-growing segment. Growth is being driven by increasing pet ownership, rising pet humanization trends, and higher spending on preventive and specialized veterinary care.

BioForLife specializes in the development, commercialization, and distribution of pet care products. The company has built a strong presence in nutritional supplements, pharmaceuticals, and rapid diagnostic tests, while also expanding into high-growth segments such as dermatology and ophthalmology. Through its established sales network, BioForLife serves more than 80% of veterinary clinics across Italy.

The acquisition is expected to provide a platform for launching new products from Aliviras pipeline in Italy, while simultaneously providing opportunities to expand the BFL range to other markets in the Alivira group located in Europe, Middle East, Asia and Latam.

Dr. Haribabu Bodeputi, Managing Director and Group CEO, Viyash Scientific, said, "This acquisition represents another important step in our strategy to build a leading global companion animal health business. BioForLife provides us with an established platform in Italy, one of Europe's most attractive pet care markets, while strengthening our presence across the region. The combination of BioForLife's commercial reach and Alivira's product development capabilities creates a compelling opportunity to accelerate growth, expand our companion animal portfolio and deliver greater value to veterinarians, pet owners and partners across markets. We also see meaningful opportunities to introduce innovative products into India and other geographies through our global reach. This investment reflects our continued commitment to sustainable growth, strategic expansion and long-term value creation."

Sequent Scientific p is mainly engaged in the business of veterinary healthcare.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 459.1% year on year to Rs 52.11 crore, while revenue from operations jumped 129% to Rs 919.96 crore in Q4 FY26 from Q4 FY25.

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