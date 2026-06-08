Viyash Scientific to acquire Milan-based pet care company BioForLife

Viyash Scientific (Viyash), through its wholly owned subsidiary Alivira Animal Health (Alivira), has signed a binding agreement to acquire 100% stake in BioForLife Italia S.r.l. (BFL), a leading pet care company based in Milan, Italy. The acquisition, for a cash consideration of Rs 188 crore is expected to close in Q2 FY27.

The transaction represents a significant step in Viyash's strategy to capitalize on the mega-trend of a growing Companion Animal Health Generics market. It expands Alivira's global Companion Animal Health business and strengthens its presence in the European pet care market.