Viyash Scientific to acquire Milan-based pet care company BioForLife
Viyash Scientific (Viyash), through its wholly owned subsidiary Alivira Animal Health (Alivira), has signed a binding agreement to acquire 100% stake in BioForLife Italia S.r.l. (BFL), a leading pet care company based in Milan, Italy. The acquisition, for a cash consideration of Rs 188 crore is expected to close in Q2 FY27.
The transaction represents a significant step in Viyash's strategy to capitalize on the mega-trend of a growing Companion Animal Health Generics market. It expands Alivira's global Companion Animal Health business and strengthens its presence in the European pet care market.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 3:04 PM IST