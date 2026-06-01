Monday, June 01, 2026 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VJTF Eduservices reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.85 crore in the March 2026 quarter

VJTF Eduservices reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.85 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

Sales rise 77.91% to Rs 0.74 crore

Net Loss of VJTF Eduservices reported to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 5.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 82.31% to Rs 3.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales-0.74-3.35 78 3.0016.96 -82 OPM %420.27132.54 --20.0033.90 - PBDT-3.20-4.37 27 -0.697.64 PL PBT-3.55-4.51 21 -1.447.08 PL NP-2.85-3.05 7 -0.225.81 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Patanjali Foods consolidated net profit rises 46.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Patanjali Foods consolidated net profit rises 46.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Modern Insulators consolidated net profit rises 174.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Modern Insulators consolidated net profit rises 174.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Linde India consolidated net profit declines 34.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Linde India consolidated net profit declines 34.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Gammon India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 312.54 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Gammon India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 312.54 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. consolidated net profit declines 35.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. consolidated net profit declines 35.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy TodayIndian Stock Market OutlookGold and Silver Rate TodayMalaysia Social Media Ban for Youth under 16Israel Lebanon IncursionCommercial LPG Price HikeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table