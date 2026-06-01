VJTF Eduservices reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.85 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 77.91% to Rs 0.74 crore

Net Loss of VJTF Eduservices reported to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 5.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 82.31% to Rs 3.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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