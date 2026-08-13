Thursday, August 13, 2026 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VK Global Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

VK Global Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales rise 64.71% to Rs 0.28 crore

Net profit of VK Global Industries reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 64.71% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.280.17 65 OPM %17.86-35.29 -PBDT0.05-0.06 LP PBT0.01-0.08 LP NP0.01-0.08 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Real Eco-Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Real Eco-Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Gujarat Craft Industries standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Gujarat Craft Industries standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Tirth Plastic reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Tirth Plastic reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit declines 1.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit declines 1.21% in the June 2026 quarter

GSB Finance standalone net profit rises 454.55% in the June 2026 quarter

GSB Finance standalone net profit rises 454.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:16 AM IST