VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd Surges 4.94%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.24%

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd has lost 6.75% over last one month compared to 11.06% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3.38% drop in the SENSEX

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd gained 4.94% today to trade at Rs 14.22. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.24% to quote at 27011.44. The index is down 11.06 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NINtec Systems Ltd increased 3.4% and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd added 3.24% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 28.28 % over last one year compared to the 8.56% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd has lost 6.75% over last one month compared to 11.06% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3.38% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 195 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 53962 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 64.98 on 04 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 8.54 on 30 Mar 2026.

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