VLS Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 74.54 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 103.04% to Rs 98.94 crore

Net Loss of VLS Finance reported to Rs 74.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 39.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -98.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -48.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.92% to Rs 21.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 61.77% to Rs 39.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 102.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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