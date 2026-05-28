VMS Industries standalone net profit declines 94.16% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.45% to Rs 50.30 crore

Net profit of VMS Industries declined 94.16% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.45% to Rs 50.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.53% to Rs 1.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 45.44% to Rs 157.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 288.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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