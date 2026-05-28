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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VMS Industries standalone net profit declines 94.16% in the March 2026 quarter

VMS Industries standalone net profit declines 94.16% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:58 PM IST

Sales decline 3.45% to Rs 50.30 crore

Net profit of VMS Industries declined 94.16% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.45% to Rs 50.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.53% to Rs 1.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 45.44% to Rs 157.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 288.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales50.3052.10 -3 157.43288.56 -45 OPM %-0.4811.36 --0.202.74 - PBDT0.686.97 -90 2.829.75 -71 PBT0.536.85 -92 2.119.12 -77 NP0.305.14 -94 1.466.80 -79

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:58 PM IST

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