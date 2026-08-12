VMS Industries standalone net profit rises 6.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.09% to Rs 44.83 crore

Net profit of VMS Industries rose 6.98% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.09% to Rs 44.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.44.8339.64-0.130.300.810.790.640.600.460.43

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