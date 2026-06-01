VMS TMT standalone net profit declines 36.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.05% to Rs 241.11 crore

Net profit of VMS TMT declined 36.74% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.05% to Rs 241.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 215.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.67% to Rs 21.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.88% to Rs 838.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 770.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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