VMS TMT standalone net profit declines 36.74% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 12.05% to Rs 241.11 croreNet profit of VMS TMT declined 36.74% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.05% to Rs 241.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 215.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 42.67% to Rs 21.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.88% to Rs 838.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 770.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales241.11215.18 12 838.56770.19 9 OPM %4.855.52 -7.245.82 - PBDT5.687.22 -21 37.1526.22 42 PBT3.194.85 -34 27.1719.41 40 NP2.293.62 -37 21.0314.74 43
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 6:53 PM IST