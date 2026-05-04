Vodafone Idea ends higher after govt trims AGR dues to Rs 64,046 cr

Vodafone Idea rallied 3.03% to settle at Rs 10.53 after the government pared the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by 27% to 64,046 crore as of 31st December 2025 following a reassessment of statutory liabilities.

The development comes after directions from the Supreme Court of India allowing the government to examine the companys grievances related to AGR dues.

Earlier, the Department of Telecom (DoT) had frozen the telecom operators AGR dues at Rs 87,695 crore as of 31st December 2025, subject to review. The revised figure reflects the outcome of that reassessment process.

According to the company the dues will be repaid over a 10-year period, with a minimum payment of Rs 100 crore annually for four years from FY 2031-32 to FY 2034-35. The remaining amount will be paid in six equal annual installments from FY 2035-36 to FY 2040-41.

Vodafone Idea is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. It is amongst Indias leading telecom service providers. The company holds a large spectrum portfolio including mid band 5G spectrum in 17 circles and mmWave spectrum in 16 circles. The company provides Voice and Data services across 2G, 4G and 5G platforms and is expanding 5G services across 17 circles.

The companys consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 5,286 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 6,609 crore in Q3 FY25.Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 11,323 crore, up 1.9% YoY.

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