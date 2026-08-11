Vodafone Idea finds its footing as Q1 loss narrows, EBITDA climbs

Vodafone Idea rose 2.09% to Rs 13.19 after reporting a strong operational performance for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

On a consolidated basis, adjusted net loss narrowed to Rs 5361.99 crore in Q1 FY27, from a loss of Rs 6608.1 crore in Q1 FY26 and a loss of Rs 5513 crore in Q4 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 6.0% YoY and 3.2% QoQ to Rs 11,689 crore during the quarter.

Pre-tax loss stood at Rs 3,747 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a loss of Rs 6,611 crore in Q1 FY26 and a pre-tax profit of Rs 51,976 crore in Q4 FY26.

EBITDA increased 9.1% YoY and 3.0% QoQ to Rs 5,034 crore, while EBITDA margin stood at 43.1%, up 123 basis points YoY and unchanged QoQ.

On the cost front, total expenditure increased 2.0% YoY and 1.3% QoQ to Rs 12,122 crore. Employee expenses declined 0.3% YoY to Rs 542 crore. Interest costs declined 13.1% YoY to Rs 5,120 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expenses declined 0.1% YoY to Rs 5,467 crore.

Customer ARPU increased 10.2% YoY to Rs 195 in Q1 FY27 from Rs 177 in Q1 FY26. The subscriber base stood at 193.1 million, compared with 192.8 million in Q4 FY26. The company had 130.1 million 4G/5G subscribers, up from 127.4 million a year ago.

Capex stood at Rs 1,930 crore during the quarter. The company has placed capex orders worth Rs 9,000 crore out of its three-year capex guidance of Rs 45,000 crore.

As on 30 June 2026, debt from banks stood at Rs 211 crore. Cash and bank balance stood at Rs 6,558 crore, aided by the receipt of part proceeds from warrant issuance during the quarter.

Vodafone Idea expanded its 5G coverage to more than 200 cities across 17 key circles. Its 4G population coverage increased to 87% as of June 2026, while data usage rose 27.9% YoY to 88.4 petabytes per day.

Vodafone Idea is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. The company offers Voice and Data services on 2G, 4G and/or 5G technologies across 22 service areas in India.

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