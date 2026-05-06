Vodafone Idea gains as Kumar Mangalam Birla returns as chairman

Vodafone Idea rose 2.78% to Rs 11.10 after the telecom operator appointed Kumar Mangalam Birla as the non-executive chairman of its board, marking his return to the role after nearly five years.

The company informed exchanges that its board approved Birlas appointment as non-executive chairman with effect from 5 May 2026. The development was viewed positively by investors as Vodafone Idea continues efforts to revive operations and strengthen its financial position.

The board also accepted the request of Ravinder Takkar to step down as non-executive chairman. However, he will continue on the board as a non-executive director and has been appointed non-executive vice chairman with effect from 5 May 2026.

Birlas return comes at a critical juncture for the telecom operator, which has been battling heavy debt, subscriber losses and intense competition from larger rivals.

The appointment follows recent relief for Vodafone Idea on its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. In an exchange filing dated 30 April 2026, Vodafone Idea said the DoT had finalized its AGR dues at Rs 64,046 crore as on 31 December 2025, sharply lower than the previously frozen amount of Rs 87,695 crore.

The revised liability was finalized after reassessment by a government-appointed committee following directions from the Supreme Court permitting the Centre to examine Vodafone Ideas grievances related to AGR dues.

As per the DoT communication, Vodafone Idea will pay a minimum of Rs 100 crore annually for four years from FY32 to FY35, while the remaining amount will be paid in six equal annual instalments from FY36 to FY41.

The reduction in AGR dues and the elongated repayment schedule are expected to ease the companys long-term cash flow burden and strengthen its survival prospects in the highly competitive telecom market.

Investors also interpreted Birlas return as a sign of renewed promoter commitment toward Vodafone Ideas turnaround strategy. He had stepped down as chairman in 2021 amid mounting financial stress and uncertainty over the companys future.

Vodafone Idea has been focusing on fundraising, network expansion and 5G rollout plans to regain competitiveness in the Indian telecom market.

Vodafone Idea is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. It is Indias third-largest telecom operator and provides wireless and broadband services under the Vi brand. The company holds a large spectrum portfolio including mid band 5G spectrum in 17 circles and mmWave spectrum in 16 circles. The company provides Voice and Data services across 2G, 4G and 5G platforms and is expanding 5G services across 17 circles.

The companys consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 5,286 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 6,609 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 11,323 crore, up 1.9% YoY.

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