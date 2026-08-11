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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vodafone Idea reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3754.00 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Vodafone Idea reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3754.00 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales rise 6.12% to Rs 11682.00 crore

Net Loss of Vodafone Idea reported to Rs 3754.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6608.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.12% to Rs 11682.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11008.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11682.0011008.00 6 OPM %43.0941.90 -PBDT109.00-1139.00 LP PBT-5358.00-6611.10 19 NP-3754.00-6608.10 43

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:17 AM IST