Vodafone Idea reports consolidated net profit of Rs 51970.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 3.21% to Rs 11303.00 croreNet profit of Vodafone Idea reported to Rs 51970.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7167.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.21% to Rs 11303.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10951.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 34552.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 27383.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.07% to Rs 44789.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 43455.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11303.0010951.00 3 44789.0043455.70 3 OPM %43.2542.54 -42.4341.71 - PBDT3.00-1596.00 LP -1951.00-5394.40 64 PBT-5515.00-7167.00 23 -24059.00-27367.60 12 NP51970.00-7167.00 LP 34552.00-27383.40 LP
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First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:06 AM IST