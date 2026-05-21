Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit declines 19.31% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 2.42% to Rs 53.25 croreNet profit of Voith Paper Fabrics India declined 19.31% to Rs 9.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.42% to Rs 53.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.91% to Rs 41.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.91% to Rs 208.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 188.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales53.2551.99 2 208.95188.39 11 OPM %22.8228.79 -26.8926.85 - PBDT17.1318.74 -9 75.3166.87 13 PBT13.4415.27 -12 60.3453.73 12 NP9.1511.34 -19 41.4539.89 4
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:06 AM IST