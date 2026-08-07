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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit rises 0.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit rises 0.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales decline 1.19% to Rs 52.15 crore

Net profit of Voith Paper Fabrics India rose 0.48% to Rs 12.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.19% to Rs 52.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales52.1552.78 -1 OPM %30.8729.69 -PBDT20.8020.47 2 PBT17.1916.82 2 NP12.6412.58 0

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:13 AM IST