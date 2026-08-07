Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit rises 0.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.19% to Rs 52.15 crore

Net profit of Voith Paper Fabrics India rose 0.48% to Rs 12.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.19% to Rs 52.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.52.1552.7830.8729.6920.8020.4717.1916.8212.6412.58

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