Voler Car standalone net profit declines 13.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.06% to Rs 14.21 crore

Net profit of Voler Car declined 13.39% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.06% to Rs 14.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.14.2112.356.059.801.531.801.471.771.101.27

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