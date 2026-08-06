Voltaire Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 15.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.88% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Voltaire Leasing & Finance declined 15.38% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.88% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.160.17-18.7541.180.140.170.140.170.110.13

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