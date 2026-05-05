Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit declines 50.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.21% to Rs 617.23 crore

Net profit of Voltamp Transformers declined 50.53% to Rs 47.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.21% to Rs 617.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 624.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.16% to Rs 305.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 325.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.35% to Rs 2153.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1934.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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