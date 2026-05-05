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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit declines 50.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit declines 50.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Sales decline 1.21% to Rs 617.23 crore

Net profit of Voltamp Transformers declined 50.53% to Rs 47.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.21% to Rs 617.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 624.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.16% to Rs 305.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 325.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.35% to Rs 2153.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1934.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales617.23624.81 -1 2153.691934.23 11 OPM %13.1818.63 -16.5018.93 - PBDT70.98132.99 -47 420.40449.47 -6 PBT67.07129.35 -48 405.80436.30 -7 NP47.9096.83 -51 305.38325.41 -6

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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