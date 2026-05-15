Voltas consolidated net profit declines 51.80% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.44% to Rs 4843.54 crore

Net profit of Voltas declined 51.80% to Rs 116.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 241.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.44% to Rs 4843.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4728.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.33% to Rs 375.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 841.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.82% to Rs 14122.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15320.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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