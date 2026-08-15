Voltas consolidated net profit rises 52.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.17% to Rs 4623.30 crore

Net profit of Voltas rose 52.19% to Rs 213.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 140.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.17% to Rs 4623.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3912.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4623.303912.294.943.90306.77221.19285.46202.72213.76140.46

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