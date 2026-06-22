Monday, June 22, 2026 | 10:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Voltas gains as FY27 AC sales cross 1 million units in record time

Voltas gains as FY27 AC sales cross 1 million units in record time

Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Voltas rose 2.53% to Rs 1,366.90 after the company announced that it had crossed the milestone of 1 million air conditioner sales in FY27 within the first three months of the financial year.

The Tata Group company attributed the achievement to strong consumer demand, a refreshed product portfolio, wider market reach and continued focus on innovation and execution.

Voltas said it strengthened its market proposition over the past year through a clearly defined segmentation strategy across premium, mid and value categories. The company also enhanced consumer engagement through marketing campaigns featuring AI-enabled products and celebrity endorsements.

To mark the achievement, Voltas has launched a nationwide campaign titled "India's First. Keeping India First." The campaign celebrates the trust of more than one million families who purchased Voltas air conditioners this season.

 

Mukundan Menon, managing director of Voltas, said crossing the one million sales milestone within the first three months of the financial year reflects consumer trust in the brand and the execution capabilities of its teams and channel partners. He added that the company remains focused on innovation, customer experience and sustainable growth as the air conditioner category continues to expand.

Jayant Balan, head of the room air conditioner business at Voltas, said the milestone reflects the success of the company's product portfolio refresh, sharper market segmentation and consumer communication initiatives. He added that demand remains encouraging across markets and the company expects to build on the momentum in the coming months.

Also Read

Kirloskar Oil Engines share price

Kirloskar Oil Engines shares zoom 20% to hit record high on HyperNext order

Reliance Industries, RIL

Reliance rallies 3% post AGM, Jio IPO approval; brokerages remain upbeat

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Rupee falls 15 paise to 94.48 against US dollar during early trade

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 400 pts, Nifty holds 24,100 as IT leads; RIL shares rise over 1%

Apache helicopter, Apache attack helicopter

US notifies sale of support services for India's Apaches, M777A2 howitzers

Founded in 1954 and part of the Tata Group, Voltas is a leading provider of air conditioning and engineering solutions. The company also has a presence in home appliances, commercial refrigeration, air coolers, water heaters, fans and commercial air conditioning products.

On a consolidated basis, Voltas' net profit declined 51.80% to Rs 116.18 crore while net sales rose 2.44% to Rs 4843.54 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR seen under pressure as DXY stays upbeat ahead of US data

INR seen under pressure as DXY stays upbeat ahead of US data

Zaggle Prepaid rises after signing 5-year agreement with PNB

Zaggle Prepaid rises after signing 5-year agreement with PNB

Yen nears 40-year low, intervention risks return

Yen nears 40-year low, intervention risks return

Market opens on firm note; breadth strong

Market opens on firm note; breadth strong

Aurobindo Pharma USA receives US FTC approval for acquisition of Lannett

Aurobindo Pharma USA receives US FTC approval for acquisition of Lannett

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRIL agm 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayAccenture Impact on Nifty IT IndexGold Silver ETF TodayEl Nino's Impact on Indian EconomyRIL AGM HighlightsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance