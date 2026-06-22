Voltas gains as FY27 AC sales cross 1 million units in record time

Voltas rose 2.53% to Rs 1,366.90 after the company announced that it had crossed the milestone of 1 million air conditioner sales in FY27 within the first three months of the financial year.

The Tata Group company attributed the achievement to strong consumer demand, a refreshed product portfolio, wider market reach and continued focus on innovation and execution.

Voltas said it strengthened its market proposition over the past year through a clearly defined segmentation strategy across premium, mid and value categories. The company also enhanced consumer engagement through marketing campaigns featuring AI-enabled products and celebrity endorsements.

To mark the achievement, Voltas has launched a nationwide campaign titled "India's First. Keeping India First." The campaign celebrates the trust of more than one million families who purchased Voltas air conditioners this season.

Mukundan Menon, managing director of Voltas, said crossing the one million sales milestone within the first three months of the financial year reflects consumer trust in the brand and the execution capabilities of its teams and channel partners. He added that the company remains focused on innovation, customer experience and sustainable growth as the air conditioner category continues to expand.

Jayant Balan, head of the room air conditioner business at Voltas, said the milestone reflects the success of the company's product portfolio refresh, sharper market segmentation and consumer communication initiatives. He added that demand remains encouraging across markets and the company expects to build on the momentum in the coming months.

Founded in 1954 and part of the Tata Group, Voltas is a leading provider of air conditioning and engineering solutions. The company also has a presence in home appliances, commercial refrigeration, air coolers, water heaters, fans and commercial air conditioning products.

On a consolidated basis, Voltas' net profit declined 51.80% to Rs 116.18 crore while net sales rose 2.44% to Rs 4843.54 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

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