Voltas registers 51% YoY growth in Q1 PAT; YTD secondary market share stands at 17.3%

Voltas has reported 51% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 213 crore on a 19% increase in total income to Rs 4,765 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 285 crore, up by 40% from Rs 203 crore in Q1 FY26.

On the segmental front, Unitary Cooling Products (UCP) delivered revenue of Rs 3,794 crore (up 33% YoY). The revenue growth was led by an dominant performance in the room air conditioner (RAC) business. RAC volumes grew 45% year on year, significantly outperforming the industry and key competitors.

Voltas strengthened its leadership with a 17.3% secondary market share for FY27 till June 2026, while widening its lead over the nearest competitor to 4 percentage points in Q1.

Continued channel expansion, particularly across Tier-II and Tier-III markets, coupled with strong dealer engagement and improved product availability, supported market share gains.

Voltbek continued its strong growth trajectory in Q1 FY27, substantially outgrowing the industry and recording its highest ever quarterly sales in both value and volume. The business achieved a YTD market share of 9.4% in washing machines and 7.4% in refrigerators.

In the Electro-Mechanical Projects and Services segment, revenue declined by 27% YoY to Rs 672 crore.

The domestic projects business maintained strong order momentum during Q1 FY27. The business has secured strategic wins across key growth sectors and selectively pursuing fast track and value accretive opportunities.

Within International Projects, Voltas continued to effectively manage risks arising from the geopolitical environment while ensuring continuity across key projects and customer engagements. New order booking remained delayed following the impact of the conflict in the Middle East, with the business maintaining a disciplined approach towards risk and opportunity selection.

As of 30 June 2026, the carry forward order book for the segment stood at over Rs 6,345 crore.

The Engineering Products and Services segment has delivered topline of Rs 159 crore, up 18% YoY

The Mining and Construction Equipment Division delivered impressive growth, supported by sustained demand for Crushing and Screening equipment, continued Operations and Maintenance contracts and stable performance from Mozambique. The Division also continued to strengthen its service annuity business through deeper customer engagement and lifecycle support.

The Textile Machinery Division delivered double-digit growth despite a challenging operating environment, supported by steady execution and continued focus on after-sales, spinning accessories and services. Early signs of improvement in order booking also indicate a gradual revival in market sentiment.

Mukundan Menon C P, managing director, Voltas, said: Q1 FY27 has been a defining quarter for Voltas, reflecting the strength of its brands, the resilience of the business model, and the effectiveness of its long-term strategy.

With market leadership in Room Air Conditioners, a rapidly scaling home appliances portfolio, strong project execution capabilities, a healthy balance sheet, and a clear focus on profitability and innovation, Voltas is better positioned than ever to capitalise on emerging opportunities."

Voltas, part of the Tata Group, is a premier air conditioning and engineering solutions provider, projects specialist, and one of the leading players in the consumer durables category.

The scrip fell 3.85% to currently trade at Rs 1274.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News