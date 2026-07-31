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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Aarti Industries Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Aarti Industries Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Aarti Industries Ltd saw volume of 6.54 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 42314 shares

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Thermax Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Dabur India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 31 July 2026.

Aarti Industries Ltd saw volume of 6.54 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 42314 shares. The stock increased 2.14% to Rs.490.85. Volumes stood at 19288 shares in the last session.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 2.66 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23740 shares. The stock increased 2.41% to Rs.4,987.80. Volumes stood at 56095 shares in the last session.

 

Thermax Ltd saw volume of 73028 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13061 shares. The stock dropped 11.09% to Rs.3,779.35. Volumes stood at 23078 shares in the last session.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd notched up volume of 2.64 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 48306 shares. The stock rose 8.65% to Rs.2,199.70. Volumes stood at 30929 shares in the last session.

Dabur India Ltd clocked volume of 4.48 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.00 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.75% to Rs.422.35. Volumes stood at 3.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 11:04 AM IST