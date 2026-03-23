Volumes jump at Aditya Birla Capital Ltd counter
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd saw volume of 10.56 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 10.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.03 lakh shares
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 March 2026.
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd saw volume of 10.56 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 10.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.03 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.50% to Rs.297.20. Volumes stood at 1.68 lakh shares in the last session.
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd saw volume of 9.13 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 8.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.49% to Rs.867.65. Volumes stood at 1.26 lakh shares in the last session.
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd registered volume of 5.38 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 7.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 72310 shares. The stock slipped 3.64% to Rs.664.10. Volumes stood at 1.03 lakh shares in the last session.
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Triveni Turbine Ltd notched up volume of 1.23 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 6.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19640 shares. The stock slipped 5.57% to Rs.431.25. Volumes stood at 16088 shares in the last session.
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd recorded volume of 5.09 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 3.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.28 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.61% to Rs.373.80. Volumes stood at 2.91 lakh shares in the last session.
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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 11:04 AM IST