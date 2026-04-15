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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Afcons Infrastructure Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Afcons Infrastructure Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd saw volume of 316.76 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 77.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.08 lakh shares

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 April 2026.

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd saw volume of 316.76 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 77.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.08 lakh shares. The stock increased 18.62% to Rs.363.45. Volumes stood at 9.67 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd saw volume of 556.38 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 37.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.94 lakh shares. The stock increased 17.24% to Rs.333.40. Volumes stood at 11.32 lakh shares in the last session.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 80.97 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 8.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.46 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.06% to Rs.557.75. Volumes stood at 9.7 lakh shares in the last session.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 14.84 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 7.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.00 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.12% to Rs.300.20. Volumes stood at 2.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd clocked volume of 25.51 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 5.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.28 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.53% to Rs.1,216.65. Volumes stood at 4.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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