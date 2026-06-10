Volumes jump at Afcons Infrastructure Ltd counter
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd saw volume of 10.98 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 19.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 56033 shares
Supreme Industries Ltd, JSW Infrastructure Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 June 2026.
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd saw volume of 10.98 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 19.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 56033 shares. The stock increased 6.05% to Rs.334.85. Volumes stood at 18464 shares in the last session.
Supreme Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 50648 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 17.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2917 shares. The stock dropped 0.10% to Rs.3,498.15. Volumes stood at 2469 shares in the last session.
JSW Infrastructure Ltd recorded volume of 10.53 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.60 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.25% to Rs.283.40. Volumes stood at 96696 shares in the last session.
Also Read
Max Financial Services Ltd clocked volume of 94361 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16268 shares. The stock gained 1.26% to Rs.1,616.75. Volumes stood at 4490 shares in the last session.
Britannia Industries Ltd saw volume of 50252 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10121 shares. The stock increased 1.47% to Rs.5,181.75. Volumes stood at 7096 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 11:16 AM IST