Volumes jump at Apollo Tyres Ltd counter
Apollo Tyres Ltd saw volume of 6.29 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 14.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 42081 shares
Honasa Consumer Ltd, K P R Mill Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, KEC International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 April 2026.
Apollo Tyres Ltd saw volume of 6.29 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 14.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 42081 shares. The stock dropped 1.02% to Rs.431.25. Volumes stood at 1.05 lakh shares in the last session.
Honasa Consumer Ltd notched up volume of 5.3 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 14.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36117 shares. The stock rose 3.36% to Rs.323.30. Volumes stood at 97028 shares in the last session.
K P R Mill Ltd recorded volume of 1.38 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 10.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13688 shares. The stock lost 0.99% to Rs.853.55. Volumes stood at 14846 shares in the last session.
HCL Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 8.79 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 5.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.52 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.17% to Rs.1,440.15. Volumes stood at 2.4 lakh shares in the last session.
KEC International Ltd notched up volume of 9.8 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 4.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.44 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.75% to Rs.583.55. Volumes stood at 13.62 lakh shares in the last session.
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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 11:04 AM IST