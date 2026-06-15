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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Balkrishna Industries Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Balkrishna Industries Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Balkrishna Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 6.96 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 60.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11593 shares

360 ONE WAM Ltd, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, DLF Ltd, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 June 2026.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 6.96 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 60.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11593 shares. The stock increased 3.82% to Rs.2,089.50. Volumes stood at 9649 shares in the last session.

360 ONE WAM Ltd saw volume of 3.13 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 16.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18975 shares. The stock increased 3.12% to Rs.1,129.75. Volumes stood at 16219 shares in the last session.

 

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 2.04 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 16.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12654 shares. The stock lost 0.96% to Rs.1,717.55. Volumes stood at 2813 shares in the last session.

DLF Ltd clocked volume of 5.92 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 77492 shares. The stock gained 3.00% to Rs.604.75. Volumes stood at 1.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 40.88 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.51 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.78% to Rs.84.78. Volumes stood at 45865 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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