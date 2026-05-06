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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at BASF India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at BASF India Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

BASF India Ltd witnessed volume of 39921 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 28.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1420 shares

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Ajanta Pharma Ltd, J K Cements Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 May 2026.

BASF India Ltd witnessed volume of 39921 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 28.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1420 shares. The stock increased 0.94% to Rs.3,662.80. Volumes stood at 977 shares in the last session.

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd saw volume of 4.61 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37436 shares. The stock dropped 1.13% to Rs.510.80. Volumes stood at 2.02 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Coforge Ltd saw volume of 10.21 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 99954 shares. The stock increased 7.61% to Rs.1,257.20. Volumes stood at 1.13 lakh shares in the last session.

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Ajanta Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 34220 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4334 shares. The stock gained 4.62% to Rs.3,034.90. Volumes stood at 6578 shares in the last session.

J K Cements Ltd notched up volume of 19963 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2902 shares. The stock rose 3.14% to Rs.5,446.00. Volumes stood at 6372 shares in the last session.

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 11:06 AM IST

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