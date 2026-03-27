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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Brigade Enterprises Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Brigade Enterprises Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Brigade Enterprises Ltd saw volume of 196.11 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 73.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.67 lakh shares

HEG Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 March 2026.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd saw volume of 196.11 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 73.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.67 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.02% to Rs.691.10. Volumes stood at 3.39 lakh shares in the last session.

HEG Ltd saw volume of 360.23 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 47.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.64 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.26% to Rs.554.70. Volumes stood at 11.24 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Graphite India Ltd witnessed volume of 137.91 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 18.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.41 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.59% to Rs.635.00. Volumes stood at 7.44 lakh shares in the last session.

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Century Plyboards (India) Ltd clocked volume of 2.64 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 5.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 46116 shares. The stock gained 2.87% to Rs.722.15. Volumes stood at 45132 shares in the last session.

Triveni Turbine Ltd saw volume of 16.33 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 5.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.94 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.14% to Rs.452.30. Volumes stood at 2.72 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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