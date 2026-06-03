Volumes jump at Concord Biotech Ltd counter

Concord Biotech Ltd witnessed volume of 1.68 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17948 shares

Divis Laboratories Ltd, Granules India Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 June 2026.

Concord Biotech Ltd witnessed volume of 1.68 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17948 shares. The stock increased 6.13% to Rs.1,238.30. Volumes stood at 74467 shares in the last session.

Divis Laboratories Ltd saw volume of 1.78 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24834 shares. The stock dropped 0.15% to Rs.6,518.50. Volumes stood at 16261 shares in the last session.

Granules India Ltd clocked volume of 5.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.10 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.71% to Rs.790.10. Volumes stood at 30974 shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd registered volume of 8.35 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.22 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.11% to Rs.153.25. Volumes stood at 1.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 48669 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14986 shares. The stock increased 1.11% to Rs.1,806.40. Volumes stood at 84431 shares in the last session.

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