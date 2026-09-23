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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Elecon Engineering Company Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Elecon Engineering Company Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd witnessed volume of 263.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 129.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.03 lakh shares

Bikaji Foods International Ltd, Olectra Greentech Ltd, 360 ONE WAM Ltd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 September 2026.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd witnessed volume of 263.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 129.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.03 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.14% to Rs.463.20. Volumes stood at 2.25 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Bikaji Foods International Ltd notched up volume of 37.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.61 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.27% to Rs.593.90. Volumes stood at 2.16 lakh shares in the last session.

Olectra Greentech Ltd registered volume of 15.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.89 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.13% to Rs.1,279.60. Volumes stood at 5.62 lakh shares in the last session.

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360 ONE WAM Ltd notched up volume of 29.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.35 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.86% to Rs.1,114.90. Volumes stood at 3.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd clocked volume of 3016.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 664.59 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.58% to Rs.41.40. Volumes stood at 738.04 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 2:50 PM IST