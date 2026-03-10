Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 11:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd saw volume of 12.6 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on NSE, a 10.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares

Capri Global Capital Ltd, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 March 2026.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd saw volume of 12.6 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on NSE, a 10.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.33% to Rs.743.75. Volumes stood at 99433 shares in the last session.

 

Capri Global Capital Ltd notched up volume of 51.06 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on NSE, a 4.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.38 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.64% to Rs.167.64. Volumes stood at 18.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd witnessed volume of 14.09 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on NSE, a 4.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.47 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.40% to Rs.459.60. Volumes stood at 3.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

salary, pay, purse

India's top salaries hit ₹8 cr as companies pay 30% premium for AI talent

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 10, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 570 points, Nifty above 24,200; SMIDs shine; Nifty IT falls

gold silver etfs

Gold, silver ETFs gain up to 4% as precious metals rise amid weak dollar

ncert

'Entire book withdrawn': NCERT issues apology over content on judiciary

IndiGo, SpiceJet shares rally

IndiGo, SpiceJet shares rally up to 8% on easing oil prices

DCM Shriram Ltd clocked volume of 1.6 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on NSE, a 2.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 67284 shares. The stock gained 5.81% to Rs.1,020.00. Volumes stood at 1.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd recorded volume of 25.56 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on NSE, a 2.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.17 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.30% to Rs.117.98. Volumes stood at 13.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Coromandel International Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Coromandel International Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Coromandel International Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Coromandel International Ltd counter

Park Medi World board approves launch of Panchkula hospital and expansion of Mohali hospital

Park Medi World board approves launch of Panchkula hospital and expansion of Mohali hospital

JSW Steel Feb crude steel output falls 2% to 23.66 lakh tonnes

JSW Steel Feb crude steel output falls 2% to 23.66 lakh tonnes

NTPC Green commissions solar project in Andhra Pradesh

NTPC Green commissions solar project in Andhra Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy TodayUno Minda Target PriceInnovision IPOGold and Silver Rate todayWeather TodayCoal India Target PriceUS-Iran War UpdatesGold and Silver ETFs