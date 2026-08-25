Tuesday, August 25, 2026 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchGold-Silver PriceZoox vs TeslaMaharashtra Marathi RuleVodafone Idea ShareUS Visa Bulletin September 2026US Visa Revoke PlanDelhi Weather
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd counter

Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd saw volume of 301.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 206.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.46 lakh shares

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 August 2026.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd saw volume of 301.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 206.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.46 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.44% to Rs.897.50. Volumes stood at 56070 shares in the last session.

 

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd notched up volume of 402.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21.27 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.77% to Rs.159.51. Volumes stood at 27.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Chalet Hotels Ltd notched up volume of 8.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 95474 shares. The stock rose 2.87% to Rs.894.50. Volumes stood at 2.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Delhi Public Prosecutors Biometric Attendance Dispute | AEBAS

Why prosecutors in Delhi are challenging mandatory biometric attendance

stock markets, stock market live updates

Stock Market Close: Sensex gains 287 pts, Nifty settles at 24,335; healthcare, pharma shares rise

Larsen & Toubro, L&T

L&T wins three BESS projects worth over ₹5,000 crore in West Asia

AM Intelligence, data centre, Nvidia Vera Rubin systems, Nvidia chip

Data centre firm AM Intelligence orders 9,000 Nvidia Vera Rubin systems

income tax itr taxation

August 31 ITR deadline: Mistakes professionals, freelancers should avoidpremium

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd witnessed volume of 5.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 68461 shares. The stock dropped 2.02% to Rs.2,596.50. Volumes stood at 52892 shares in the last session.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd saw volume of 19.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.06 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.39% to Rs.429.25. Volumes stood at 3.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd down for fifth straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd down for fifth straight session

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd down for fifth straight session

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd down for fifth straight session

Davangere Sugar Company allots 26.59 cr equity shares on conversion of FCCBs

Davangere Sugar Company allots 26.59 cr equity shares on conversion of FCCBs

Board of Mayank Cattle Food allots 54 lakh bonus equity shares

Board of Mayank Cattle Food allots 54 lakh bonus equity shares

Tata Comm and TMPV partner to power new Sierra.ev with seamless connectivity

Tata Comm and TMPV partner to power new Sierra.ev with seamless connectivity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 3:50 PM IST