Volumes jump at Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd counter
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd saw volume of 301.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 206.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.46 lakh shares
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 August 2026.
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd saw volume of 301.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 206.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.46 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.44% to Rs.897.50. Volumes stood at 56070 shares in the last session.
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd notched up volume of 402.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21.27 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.77% to Rs.159.51. Volumes stood at 27.78 lakh shares in the last session.
Chalet Hotels Ltd notched up volume of 8.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 95474 shares. The stock rose 2.87% to Rs.894.50. Volumes stood at 2.53 lakh shares in the last session.
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ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd witnessed volume of 5.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 68461 shares. The stock dropped 2.02% to Rs.2,596.50. Volumes stood at 52892 shares in the last session.
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd saw volume of 19.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.06 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.39% to Rs.429.25. Volumes stood at 3.61 lakh shares in the last session.
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First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 3:50 PM IST