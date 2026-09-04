Volumes jump at Gland Pharma Ltd counter
Gland Pharma Ltd saw volume of 106.67 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 199.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 53501 shares
Tata Technologies Ltd, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd, Medplus Health Services Ltd, HBL Engineering Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 September 2026.
Gland Pharma Ltd saw volume of 106.67 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 199.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 53501 shares. The stock dropped 0.37% to Rs.2,894.00. Volumes stood at 7489 shares in the last session.
Tata Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 21.46 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 23.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 93225 shares. The stock gained 0.62% to Rs.809.55. Volumes stood at 1.13 lakh shares in the last session.
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 9.72 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 60914 shares. The stock rose 3.54% to Rs.349.90. Volumes stood at 33204 shares in the last session.
Also Read
Medplus Health Services Ltd notched up volume of 1.84 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18010 shares. The stock slipped 1.12% to Rs.655.30. Volumes stood at 1.2 lakh shares in the last session.
HBL Engineering Ltd registered volume of 7.71 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 81888 shares. The stock rose 6.12% to Rs.706.55. Volumes stood at 37106 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 11:16 AM IST