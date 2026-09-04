Volumes jump at Gland Pharma Ltd counter

Gland Pharma Ltd saw volume of 106.67 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 199.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 53501 shares

Tata Technologies Ltd, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd, Medplus Health Services Ltd, HBL Engineering Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 September 2026.

Gland Pharma Ltd saw volume of 106.67 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 199.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 53501 shares. The stock dropped 0.37% to Rs.2,894.00. Volumes stood at 7489 shares in the last session.

Tata Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 21.46 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 23.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 93225 shares. The stock gained 0.62% to Rs.809.55. Volumes stood at 1.13 lakh shares in the last session.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 9.72 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 60914 shares. The stock rose 3.54% to Rs.349.90. Volumes stood at 33204 shares in the last session.

Medplus Health Services Ltd notched up volume of 1.84 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18010 shares. The stock slipped 1.12% to Rs.655.30. Volumes stood at 1.2 lakh shares in the last session.

HBL Engineering Ltd registered volume of 7.71 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 81888 shares. The stock rose 6.12% to Rs.706.55. Volumes stood at 37106 shares in the last session.

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