Volumes jump at Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 2.31 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 12.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17984 shares
Coromandel International Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd, Paradeep Phosphates Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 August 2026.
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 2.31 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 12.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17984 shares. The stock increased 0.47% to Rs.2,944.20. Volumes stood at 3455 shares in the last session.
Coromandel International Ltd clocked volume of 8.65 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 12.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 71451 shares. The stock lost 0.51% to Rs.1,915.00. Volumes stood at 4.47 lakh shares in the last session.
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd clocked volume of 6.8 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 10.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 63150 shares. The stock gained 5.42% to Rs.125.50. Volumes stood at 62227 shares in the last session.
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IIFL Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 8.86 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.26 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.07% to Rs.675.20. Volumes stood at 2.3 lakh shares in the last session.
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd recorded volume of 16.25 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.60 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.62% to Rs.157.85. Volumes stood at 1.75 lakh shares in the last session.
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First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 11:16 AM IST