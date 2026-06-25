Volumes jump at Global Health Ltd counter
Global Health Ltd saw volume of 10.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 60.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16586 shares
Bharat Electronics Ltd, Ashok Leyland Ltd, Physicswallah Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 June 2026.
Global Health Ltd saw volume of 10.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 60.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16586 shares. The stock increased 0.52% to Rs.1,323.55. Volumes stood at 22858 shares in the last session.
Bharat Electronics Ltd registered volume of 135.42 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.19 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.68% to Rs.410.95. Volumes stood at 5.07 lakh shares in the last session.
Ashok Leyland Ltd notched up volume of 148.9 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.97 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.52% to Rs.158.85. Volumes stood at 7.86 lakh shares in the last session.
Also Read
Physicswallah Ltd saw volume of 124.78 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.89 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.20% to Rs.126.60. Volumes stood at 5.26 lakh shares in the last session.
Tata Chemicals Ltd clocked volume of 2.69 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43789 shares. The stock gained 3.81% to Rs.755.30. Volumes stood at 18673 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 11:16 AM IST