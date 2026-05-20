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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at GMR Airports Ltd counter

Volumes jump at GMR Airports Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 11:52 AM IST

GMR Airports Ltd saw volume of 517.51 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 124.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.15 lakh shares

BLS International Services Ltd, Fine Organic Industries Ltd, P I Industries Ltd, Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 May 2026.

GMR Airports Ltd saw volume of 517.51 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 124.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.15 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.21% to Rs.94.06. Volumes stood at 2.77 lakh shares in the last session.

 

BLS International Services Ltd registered volume of 13.08 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.80% to Rs.277.10. Volumes stood at 2.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Fine Organic Industries Ltd recorded volume of 3657 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 751 shares. The stock gained 4.26% to Rs.4,758.00. Volumes stood at 245 shares in the last session.

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P I Industries Ltd saw volume of 44352 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9374 shares. The stock dropped 6.66% to Rs.2,916.30. Volumes stood at 16198 shares in the last session.

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd recorded volume of 5.45 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.16 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.51% to Rs.303.50. Volumes stood at 1.04 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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