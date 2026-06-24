Volumes jump at GMR Airports Ltd counter

GMR Airports Ltd witnessed volume of 517.39 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 71.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.22 lakh shares

Capri Global Capital Ltd, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, Swiggy Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 June 2026.

GMR Airports Ltd witnessed volume of 517.39 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 71.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.22 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.05% to Rs.107.25. Volumes stood at 2.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Capri Global Capital Ltd recorded volume of 78.63 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 42.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.83 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.44% to Rs.216.50. Volumes stood at 1.32 lakh shares in the last session.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd witnessed volume of 63027 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 33.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1890 shares. The stock increased 0.28% to Rs.2,692.40. Volumes stood at 5666 shares in the last session.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd witnessed volume of 28 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 30.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 91680 shares. The stock increased 0.84% to Rs.1,798.00. Volumes stood at 1.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Swiggy Ltd clocked volume of 154.47 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 18.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.53 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.08% to Rs.242.10. Volumes stood at 2.12 lakh shares in the last session.

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