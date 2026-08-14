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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Volumes jump at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 50.02 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 92.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54127 shares

Honasa Consumer Ltd, Welspun Living Ltd, JSW Dulux Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 August 2026.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 50.02 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 92.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54127 shares. The stock increased 0.39% to Rs.506.95. Volumes stood at 7295 shares in the last session.

 

Honasa Consumer Ltd notched up volume of 11.52 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 26.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43563 shares. The stock rose 2.44% to Rs.490.80. Volumes stood at 81863 shares in the last session.

Welspun Living Ltd recorded volume of 21.6 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 15.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.36 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.67% to Rs.173.65. Volumes stood at 1.21 lakh shares in the last session.

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JSW Dulux Ltd clocked volume of 25206 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 13.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1879 shares. The stock gained 0.97% to Rs.3,149.00. Volumes stood at 500 shares in the last session.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd witnessed volume of 1.95 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 11.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16800 shares. The stock increased 3.48% to Rs.8,894.00. Volumes stood at 33602 shares in the last session.

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 11:50 AM IST