Volumes jump at ITI Ltd counter
ITI Ltd witnessed volume of 668.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 197.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.39 lakh shares
Pfizer Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd, Thermax Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 March 2026.
ITI Ltd witnessed volume of 668.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 197.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.39 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.15% to Rs.266.90. Volumes stood at 4.89 lakh shares in the last session.
Pfizer Ltd witnessed volume of 1.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16622 shares. The stock increased 1.31% to Rs.4,683.50. Volumes stood at 15862 shares in the last session.
IDBI Bank Ltd saw volume of 1012.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 184.67 lakh shares. The stock dropped 16.58% to Rs.76.90. Volumes stood at 203.95 lakh shares in the last session.
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Thermax Ltd notched up volume of 5.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.88% to Rs.3,249.50. Volumes stood at 2.36 lakh shares in the last session.
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd clocked volume of 789.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 160.59 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.58% to Rs.200.55. Volumes stood at 84.63 lakh shares in the last session.
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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 2:50 PM IST