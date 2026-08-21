Volumes jump at JBM Auto Ltd counter

JBM Auto Ltd saw volume of 108.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 58.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.87 lakh shares

Welspun Corp Ltd, NCC Ltd, Jindal Saw Ltd, Cartrade Tech Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 August 2026.

JBM Auto Ltd saw volume of 108.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 58.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.87 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.83% to Rs.665.95. Volumes stood at 1.65 lakh shares in the last session.

Welspun Corp Ltd witnessed volume of 167.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.35 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.58% to Rs.2,297.50. Volumes stood at 7.49 lakh shares in the last session.

NCC Ltd notched up volume of 179.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.60 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.29% to Rs.150.28. Volumes stood at 22.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Jindal Saw Ltd witnessed volume of 105.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.40 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.12% to Rs.294.35. Volumes stood at 7.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Cartrade Tech Ltd witnessed volume of 18.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.14 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.35% to Rs.3,079.00. Volumes stood at 5.95 lakh shares in the last session.

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