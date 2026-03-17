Volumes jump at Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd counter
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd witnessed volume of 99.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.58 lakh shares
AIA Engineering Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 March 2026.
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd witnessed volume of 99.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.58 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.80% to Rs.767.80. Volumes stood at 4.22 lakh shares in the last session.
AIA Engineering Ltd saw volume of 6.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41482 shares. The stock increased 3.69% to Rs.3,800.80. Volumes stood at 35375 shares in the last session.
Aegis Logistics Ltd notched up volume of 40.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.68 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.21% to Rs.635.55. Volumes stood at 5.61 lakh shares in the last session.
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Kalpataru Projects International Ltd recorded volume of 7.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 99991 shares. The stock lost 3.68% to Rs.1,048.10. Volumes stood at 73082 shares in the last session.
Vardhman Textiles Ltd witnessed volume of 18.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.65 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.02% to Rs.552.65. Volumes stood at 2.56 lakh shares in the last session.
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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 2:50 PM IST