Volumes jump at Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd counter
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd witnessed volume of 64.2 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 17.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.58 lakh shares
NTPC Green Energy Ltd, Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Ather Energy Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 April 2026.
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd witnessed volume of 64.2 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 17.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.58 lakh shares. The stock dropped 14.24% to Rs.702.55. Volumes stood at 5.27 lakh shares in the last session.
NTPC Green Energy Ltd registered volume of 741.97 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 9.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 75.87 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.26% to Rs.105.20. Volumes stood at 89.13 lakh shares in the last session.
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd witnessed volume of 43.03 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 8.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.93 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.14% to Rs.577.55. Volumes stood at 3.87 lakh shares in the last session.
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 70.66 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 7.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.85 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.16% to Rs.720.00. Volumes stood at 14.45 lakh shares in the last session.
Ather Energy Ltd notched up volume of 210.2 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 5.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40.32 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.48% to Rs.918.95. Volumes stood at 84.56 lakh shares in the last session.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 2:50 PM IST