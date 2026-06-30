Volumes jump at KEC International Ltd counter

KEC International Ltd witnessed volume of 77.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.71 lakh shares

Can Fin Homes Ltd, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 June 2026.

KEC International Ltd witnessed volume of 77.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.71 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.87% to Rs.525.05. Volumes stood at 34.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Can Fin Homes Ltd notched up volume of 14.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.45 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.86% to Rs.869.60. Volumes stood at 9.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd saw volume of 14.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.23 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.34% to Rs.1,394.50. Volumes stood at 9.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Whirlpool of India Ltd saw volume of 8.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.96 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.21% to Rs.826.00. Volumes stood at 1.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd recorded volume of 3813.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 928.33 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.53% to Rs.44.23. Volumes stood at 616.11 lakh shares in the last session.

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