Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at L&T Technology Services Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

L&T Technology Services Ltd witnessed volume of 24.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 28.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 83905 shares

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, IFCI Ltd, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd, Syngene International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 March 2026.

L&T Technology Services Ltd witnessed volume of 24.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 28.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 83905 shares. The stock increased 6.62% to Rs.3,336.70. Volumes stood at 54267 shares in the last session.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd saw volume of 131.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.43 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.77% to Rs.256.33. Volumes stood at 12 lakh shares in the last session.

 

IFCI Ltd saw volume of 1717.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 118.40 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.86% to Rs.57.11. Volumes stood at 130.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 198.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13.80 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.34% to Rs.72.40. Volumes stood at 28.62 lakh shares in the last session.

Syngene International Ltd clocked volume of 85.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.62 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.63% to Rs.422.80. Volumes stood at 6.32 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

