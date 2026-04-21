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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd witnessed volume of 1010.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44.28 lakh shares

PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd, OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 April 2026.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd witnessed volume of 1010.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44.28 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.33% to Rs.122.55. Volumes stood at 50.42 lakh shares in the last session.

 

PNB Housing Finance Ltd registered volume of 185.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.53 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.04% to Rs.979.65. Volumes stood at 15.26 lakh shares in the last session.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd recorded volume of 29.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.30 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.51% to Rs.553.85. Volumes stood at 2.91 lakh shares in the last session.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd saw volume of 111.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.73 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.92% to Rs.507.70. Volumes stood at 9.95 lakh shares in the last session.

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd notched up volume of 38.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.43 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.02% to Rs.1,549.50. Volumes stood at 4.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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