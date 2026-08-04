Volumes jump at Life Insurance Corporation of India counter
Life Insurance Corporation of India saw volume of 404.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.85 lakh shares
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd, Saregama India Ltd, Ather Energy Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 August 2026.
Life Insurance Corporation of India saw volume of 404.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.85 lakh shares. The stock dropped 8.24% to Rs.393.20. Volumes stood at 20.43 lakh shares in the last session.
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd witnessed volume of 75.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.80 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.87% to Rs.1,452.50. Volumes stood at 5.96 lakh shares in the last session.
KEI Industries Ltd clocked volume of 30.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.48 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.15% to Rs.5,382.60. Volumes stood at 2.75 lakh shares in the last session.
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Saregama India Ltd registered volume of 39.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.36 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.45% to Rs.531.95. Volumes stood at 3.63 lakh shares in the last session.
Ather Energy Ltd witnessed volume of 210.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28.64 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.84% to Rs.1,461.60. Volumes stood at 39.19 lakh shares in the last session.
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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 3:16 PM IST