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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd witnessed volume of 1742.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 133.11 lakh shares

India Cements Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Honasa Consumer Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 June 2026.

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd witnessed volume of 1742.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 133.11 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.60% to Rs.41.83. Volumes stood at 82.36 lakh shares in the last session.

 

India Cements Ltd witnessed volume of 16.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.44 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.82% to Rs.385.00. Volumes stood at 1.84 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Chemicals Ltd notched up volume of 64.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.61 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.74% to Rs.748.30. Volumes stood at 2.46 lakh shares in the last session.

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Honasa Consumer Ltd notched up volume of 70.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.82 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.73% to Rs.419.00. Volumes stood at 40.23 lakh shares in the last session.

Asahi India Glass Ltd saw volume of 2.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 57613 shares. The stock increased 4.96% to Rs.900.10. Volumes stood at 48842 shares in the last session.

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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